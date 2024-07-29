Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 3.5 %

FINMY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

