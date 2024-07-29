Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Leonardo Trading Up 3.5 %
FINMY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.26.
About Leonardo
