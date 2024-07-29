LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH opened at $106.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

