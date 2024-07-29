Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
