Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $560.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $518.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $518.91.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $524.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $528.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

