Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 7393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Los Andes Copper Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

