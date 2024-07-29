Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $447.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $416.26.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $253.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.57. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.