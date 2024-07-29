LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Reduced by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 4.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $49,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. 1,113,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,107. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

