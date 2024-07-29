Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.24

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.24 and last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.17.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$528.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of C$235.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.6602187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

