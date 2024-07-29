Magnetar Financial LLC Has $220,000 Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,205 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.01. 87,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

