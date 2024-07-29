Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $258,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.05.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

