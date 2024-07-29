Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,964 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.32.

Welltower Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $109.74. 151,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,797. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

