Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,041.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $921.86. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,135.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

