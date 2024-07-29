Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 618 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

