Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 8,546 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Everest Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Everest Group stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,389. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.36 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.66.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

