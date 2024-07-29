Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 109,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 147,710 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $107.61. 92,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,567. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

