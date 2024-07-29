Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNOM. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,178 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GNOM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 54,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.