Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

MRO opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 77.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

