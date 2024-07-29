Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marin Software
Marin Software Price Performance
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.