Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MIGI

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIGI Free Report ) by 232.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIGI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,316. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 159.45% and a negative net margin of 126.36%. The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.