McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $606.71. The company had a trading volume of 666,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,478. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

