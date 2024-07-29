Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Medpace worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.14.

Medpace Trading Up 1.1 %

Medpace stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.50. The stock had a trading volume of 236,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,422. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.