Metals One (LON:MET1) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.78

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01), with a volume of 710779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.42.

In other Metals One news, insider Jonathan Owen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($514.54). 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

