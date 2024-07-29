MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $48.38 or 0.00071218 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $275.11 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,789.93 or 0.99787219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 50.04464478 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $8,429,716.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

