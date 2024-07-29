Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
