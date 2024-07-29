MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.25

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 3141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $800.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $561,593.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,473,108.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don Leung sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $296,842.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,731,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $561,593.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,473,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,442 shares of company stock worth $4,088,089. 27.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

