Michelle L. Mellion Sells 7,571 Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $136,732.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle L. Mellion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 12,625 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $229,775.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 3,288 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $59,315.52.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 5,901 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $106,218.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Michelle L. Mellion sold 37 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $668.59.

On Monday, June 24th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $168,439.40.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 500 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $9,020.00.

PepGen Stock Performance

Shares of PEPG stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. PepGen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $601.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PepGen by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 68.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PepGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178,438 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PepGen by 31.5% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,593 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Featured Stories

