MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Down 5.9%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 6,158,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 13,981,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 9.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.