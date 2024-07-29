MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Down 5.1%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 7,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.