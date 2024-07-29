Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 0.6 %
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $18.20.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.