Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 0.6 %

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

