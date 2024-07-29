Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,331 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 2.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $182,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
MRNA traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.11. 1,887,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,952. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,428,337. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
