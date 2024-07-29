Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $161.00 at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.95. 655,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,686. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $163.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

