MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW) Short Interest Up 53.8% in July

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoneyHero stock. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. MoneyHero makes up about 0.0% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

MoneyHero stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Monday. 9,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. MoneyHero has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

