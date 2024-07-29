MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $802,502.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,172,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.50. 1,196,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,955. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

