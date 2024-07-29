Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mony Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 224.73 ($2.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.93. Mony Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207.60 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Mony Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,230.77%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bewes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($28,970.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,932. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

