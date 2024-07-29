Morgan Stanley Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $29.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. 6,033,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.28%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,298,000 after purchasing an additional 624,369 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Avantor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,544,000 after acquiring an additional 297,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $156,455,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

