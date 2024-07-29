Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,540. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

