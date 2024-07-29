Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Booking by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $41.11 on Friday, hitting $3,700.99. 233,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,887.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,687.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,056.31.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

