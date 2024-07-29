Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,361,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $68,131,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.71. 408,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.87 and its 200-day moving average is $353.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

