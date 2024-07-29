Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 741,363 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,126. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $61.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.