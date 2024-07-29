Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,010 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.20. 9,793,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,693,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

