Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,188 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. 1,010,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,926. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

