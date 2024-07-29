Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,450 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.5 %

Globe Life stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.07. 1,027,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

