Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $175.90. The company had a trading volume of 817,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,318. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average of $166.92. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

