Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $82.88. 495,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,014. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,102.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,263,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,102.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $649,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

