Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $959,260,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,563,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,631,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.92. 1,407,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,848. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $207.06. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

