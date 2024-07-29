Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,884,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day moving average is $156.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.93.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

