Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ATMU traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 692,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,899. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

