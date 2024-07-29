Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.93. 906,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,202. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.