Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,056.31.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $54.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,755.13. 186,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,887.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,687.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.