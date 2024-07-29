Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

monday.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of monday.com stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.65. 253,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,286. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.67, a P/E/G ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.